Owensboro High School takes on Sunrise School Spirit

We may still be months away from the start of the Winter Olympics, but that didn't stop some Owensboro High School students from earning those medals a little early.

The competition heated up Friday morning in the Owensboro gym. There wasn't an Olympic Torch, but they made up for it with their unique spin on the Olympic Games, even if it was at 6 a.m.

The Olympians competed in gymnastics, swimming, and an OHS Olympic original: ribbon dancing.

The students were competing for more than just that gold medal. They filled almost four large bins with canned food all ready to serve local families thanks to the Tri-State Food Bank.

The OHS staff couldn't be more proud of this morning's athletes.

"What you see here is a lot of spirit and heart, and that is really Owensboro High School," said Superintendent Nick Brake.

After a morning of intense competition, the juniors took home the gold.

