Evansville Veteran throwing first pitch at Cardinals game this weekend

An Evansville Veteran is on his way to St. Louis to throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals game. 92-year-old Virgil Messel has been a Cardinals fan for years.

These days, Virgil hardly ever misses a game. When his Honor Flight guardian called him and asked if he'd be interested in throwing out the first pitch, he jumped on the opportunity.

Messel said he has mixed emotions about it. He's a little nervous but mostly excited.

"It's an experience that I don't think you can imagine until you actually get out there and do it," he said.

Messel won't have to imagine it for much longer. He is a WWII Veteran from Knox County, but he's been living in Evansville for years. He was drafted into the Army when he was just 19-years-old in 1943 and served until January of 1946.

He's been a Cardinals fan for about 20 years. His favorite player is Yadier Molina.

Now, he's ready to put down the remote and head to the mound. These days, he hardly ever misses a game. He said about seven of his family members will be there to cheer him on.

Messel also said he gets to keep the ball after the game, making this trip even more exciting.

