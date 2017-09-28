Taking A Stand: United Way

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community; by finding new solutions to old problems, and mobilizing the best resources to address them.

Our United Way works with 30 partner agencies, and funds more than seventy programs that focus on health, education, financial stability and essential services. Last year, these programs served 130,000 people in our community. It's likely that you or someone you know has directly benefited from a United Way–funded program or service.

As the Chair of United Way's Annual Campaign, I invite you to join the fight by contributing to your workplace campaign, starting a workplace campaign, or giving a personal donation. Any amount, large or small, will make a difference. Your donation will stay right here in our community to support our neighbors who need help. And hope.

Imagine the impact you could make, by taking a stand, and joining United Way's fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. Because we all win by living united.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

