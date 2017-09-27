Taking a Stand: National Anthem

There is a time and a place for most things...including discussions about social justice.

But what is happening between the NFL and the President of the United States is the wrong time and place...if for no other reason than no dialogue of any kind appears to be taking place.

I am just as appalled by some of the President's comments as I am athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

When the national anthem is played, I choose to stand respectfully and to honor the flag that symbolizes those rights. Those who chose to protest have the same rights under the flag.

I stand in memory of the fallen, who gave their lives to secure freedom for me and my family.

I'm ready for the NFL to get out of politics and I'm equally ready for President Trump to get off the football field.

We are not witnessing a national debate; it's a political wrestling match and just like professional wrestling, it's all theater and no substance.

Somehow, we must find a way to have a dialogue about politics and race that heals, and does not turn into a shouting match conducted over social media

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.