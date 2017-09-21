Taking a Stand: Act of Kindness

Some of you may have seen the touching story about the act of kindness that resulted with a Newburgh man thankful for a new pair of shoes.

Noah White works in the kitchen at a local restaurant in Newburgh. On his second day of work, he held the door open for a customer as she entered.

White said he thought nothing of it until he got to work the next morning. When he arrived a $50-dollar gift card for a new pair of work shoes was left for him by that customer.

[Zaxby's employee thankful for new shoes from act of kindness]

This is a terrific story and we applaud the individual that gave Mr. White this gift. It reminds us that acts of kindness can be essential to our wellbeing, they can liberate us from self-obsession and isolation.

True generosity is giving without expectation, with no need to be repaid in any form. The world could use more of this.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.