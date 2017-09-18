USI Women Tie No. 8 Bellarmine

The University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team tied eighth-ranked Bellarmine University, 0-0, in double-overtime Sunday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky. USI goes to 3-2-1 overall and 1-1-1 in GLVC play, while Bellarmine ends the match 2-1-2 overall, 1-1-2 in the league.



USI junior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) led the way for the Eagles and recorded her second shutout of the season. Hopkins, who has 5.2 career shutouts during her tenure at USI, faced 15 shots and made four saves in blanking the Knights in the double-overtime tie.



The Screaming Eagles' freshman forward Taylor McCormick (Rapid City, Iowa) looked to have the game-winning goal with 2:30 to play in the second overtime, but USI was called for being offside. The play was as close as either team would come to scoring in the 110 minute match.



Overall statistically, Bellarmine outshot USI, 15-12, and had a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks. Both squads had four shots on-goal in the match.



USI opens the 2017 home schedule Friday at 5 p.m. when it hosts the University of Indianapolis to start a two-match homestand at Strassweg Field. The UIndy Greyhounds saw its record to 4-2-0 overall and 3-1-0 GLVC after losing to McKendree University, 2-1, in double-overtime this afternoon in Indianapolis.



The Eagles trail the Greyhounds in the overall series record, 12-10-0, but has won the last two meetings, including last year's 1-0 win on UIndy's home turf.



The short two-match homestand concludes next Sunday when the Eagles host the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. USI trails the all-time series with UW-Parkside, 13-9-2, after losing last year's match-up at Strassweg Field, 1-0.

