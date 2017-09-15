West Side Nut Club makes Fall Festival tickets available to purchase online

You can now buy and print Fall Festival ride tickets online.

The West Side Nut Club made that announcement on Friday. You can purchase unlimited ride wristbands and then take your ticket to the Midway booth to redeem it.

[CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS]

Right now, wristbands are $17 per person. That cost goes up to $20 the week of the festival.

Online sales will end October 1st. The Fall Festival runs from October 2nd through the 7th.

