Police: Juvenile facing more charges after escaping jail van

A juvenile is back in custody after escaping from a jail van in Owensboro.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday outside the Holbrook Judicial Center.

Sheriff's deputies tell us the juvenile had just been in court and they were heading out to take him back to Bowling Green. Authorities say the juvenile kicked out a screen and a window in the van and ran.

Deputies and city officers found the juvenile a short time later hiding underneath a car on Sweeney Street.

The juvenile is now charged with second-degree escape and criminal mischief.

The juvenile is back at the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.

