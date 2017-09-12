MEGAN'S MINUTE: Otters OF John Schultz - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

MEGAN'S MINUTE: Otters OF John Schultz

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On the latest Megan's Minute, we catch-up with Otters outfielder John Schultz as he wraps up his final season in Evansville.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly