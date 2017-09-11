2017 Munchie Map released for Fall Festival

You can almost smell the fried goodness now.

In just about three weeks, West Franklin Street will be filled with the sights and sounds of the 96th Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

The munchie map has been released, so you can start working on a game plan now.

The annual festival is one of the main fundraisers for several area non-profits.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.