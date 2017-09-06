Man arrested after Evansville police chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested after Evansville police chase

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Evan Gorman, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A man is in the Vanderburgh County after police say he led them on a chase.

Authorities haven't said how that chase started, but we know it ended a little after 11:30 Tuesday night at the corner of Green River and Cass Avenue. 

We're told a member of the Joint Task Force began the chase, and members of both the sheriff's office and EPD were involved.

Another car was hit in the chase at one point.

Our crew on the scene saw the suspect's car being towed away.

We're working to learn more about how this all started, and about the man who was arrested.

We'll keep you updated. 

