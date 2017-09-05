Boomers take FLDS series lead behind potent offense

The Schaumburg Boomers scored in each of the first three innings to cruise to a 7-2 win over the Evansville Otters in Game 1 of the Frontier League Division Series Tuesday at Bosse Field.

Schaumburg struck early in the game as Frontier League MVP David Harris hit a solo home run to give the Boomers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Dane Phillips tied the game with a solo home run of his own, making the score 1-1.

The Boomers tallied three runs in the top of the second to take a 4-1 lead.

Rock Shoulders’ RBI single scored Josh Gardiner and Shoulders would score on an RBI single from Sean Godfrey. An RBI single by Jack Parenty scored Godfrey later in the inning.

Following a double by Alejandro Segovia in the second, Kolten Yamaguchi’s RBI single brought the Otters within two runs at 4-2.

However, the Boomers’ offense would not slow down in the third as Schaumburg added two more runs in the inning. Shoulders hit an RBI double and later in the frame, Gardiner scored on a fielder’s choice from Godfrey to push the lead to 6-2.

Schaumburg added a run in the ninth off Connor Little.

Luc Rennie settled into the game after the first three innings for Evansville, going 6 2/3 innings. Rennie allowed six runs off 11 hits while striking out five batters.

Schaumburg’s Lars Liguori surrendered two runs off five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. Liguori also struck out four in earning the victory.

Game 2 of the FLDS between Schaumburg and Evansville is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. from Bosse Field and early arriving fans will receive a postseason rally towel.

Fans can listen to Wednesday’s game two on 91.5 FM WUEV and watch on the Otters Digital Network. Lucas Corley (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analysis) will provide broadcast coverage.

Playoff passes are available by going to evansvilleotters.com or calling 812-435-8686.

Subscriptions for ODN are now on sale and more information can be found at evansvilleotters.com.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and single game tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.