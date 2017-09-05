DACA supporters rally in downtown Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

DACA supporters rally in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Outrage and protests erupted around the country following President Trump administration's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, commonly known as DACA.

A small crowd gathered in front of the Four Freedoms Monument on Evansville's riverfront Tuesday evening. The protesters we spoke to say, the President's decision is personal for them. It's putting them and their loved ones at risk of getting deported.

"It's very upsetting that Trump decided to take this away from us, because we are here, we are working hard," said Jazmin Solano of Evansville. "We are going to school, and we are helping out in the community."

Solano, who was born in Mexico, moved to the Tri-State when she was seven. She's one of 10,000 people protected by DACA in the Hoosier state, according to the Indiana Latino Institute.

"This is the only place I call home, and if I were ever to go back to Mexico, yes, that's where I was born, but I wouldn't know anything and that's very, very upsetting," Solano told us.

Solano says the administration's decision to rescind DACA isn't about politics or policy. It's personal for her and her family.

"Today [Tuesday] when I came home from school, my little sister hugged me, and said, 'don't worry sissy you're not going anywhere,'" explained Solano. "You know, that was just heartbreaking to me, because they're 12 years old, but they realize and they see how families could potentially be torn apart if Congress doesn't come up with a solution for this."

If Congress doesn't pass a bill in the next six months to protect DACA recipients, the protections and work permits for those under the program will expire starting in March.

