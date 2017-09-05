Attorney helping immigrants in Tri-State evaluate options after - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Attorney helping immigrants in Tri-State evaluate options after President Trump's announcement on DACA

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
800,000 people are a part of DACA, 10,000 in Indiana, according to the Indiana Latino Institute. And 3,062 people in Kentucky, according the Kentucky Democrats.

President Donald Trump's announcement on the ban just happened on Tuesday, so local immigration attorneys say it's kind of hard to determine the magnitude of the effect on those who have benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program right now. But officials say people in the Tri-State do use the program, and depend on it.

Attorneys tell us since DACA went into effect in 2012, they have processed a number of DACA applications, and some request to renew. The DACA program protects young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Immigration attorneys say this announcement causes a lot of worry for those who use the program, but the big concern is the population this effects.

"It has been a great benefit for them, but also for our local economy, these are additional people that can work for various businesses," explained David Guerrettaz, an immigration attorney. "They are various individuals that can continue with their schooling and go on into college."

Guerrettaz says he is now working with immigrants in the Tri-State to try and figure out other options.

