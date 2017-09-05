Texas dogs seek refuge in Henderson

Thousands of people have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey, and so have thousands of pets. Overcrowding in shelters is putting the lives of some of these dogs at risk. 10 Texas dogs just arrived at Henderson's New Hope Animal Center Monday.

We're told, they had to go to make room for all of the animals displaced by Harvey. It's a problem that could've been a matter of life or death.

"If we didn't help these shelters that are housing flood victims, then they're going to be so overcrowded they will be forced to euthanize the ones that were already there that didn't have a home yet." says Paula Hawkins.

In just one day, 4 were adopted.

"We got six left. We're going to post them on Facebook put people are welcome to come in and meet them and fill out an application to adopt them," says Hawkins.

However, one of these dogs came was at a big risk of being put down.

"He was bad. I think he would've been one of the ones that would've had to be euthanized," says Hawkins.

He has a skin rash but the vet thinks it's just from not being taken care of probably after getting fleas, and it can be fixed.

"We gave him a good medicated bath and got medicine on it and he's already responding to it // he'll be fine, he'll have all his hair back," says Hawkins.

He's the only one of the 10 dogs that came without a name.

"It kind of told us that nobody wanted him, he came in with a number," says Hawkins.

His new name? Harvey.

Waiting at New Hope, for a new home.

Even if you can't adopt, he and all the other dogs here could still use your help.

People have been donating dog food and blankets.

"It's really great, the community's been coming together," says Hawkins.

They were even given 5 brand new cages they needed when making room for the Texas dogs.

"That's something we can continue to use after taking care of the flood victims," says Hawkins.

You can even donate your time. You can come in walk them, play with them, and give them some love.

If the other 6 dogs go to new homes soon, New Hope officials say they'll accept ten more Texas shelter dogs, and continue that way as long as they can.

