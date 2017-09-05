Golf Scramble set up to honor Halee Rathgeber - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Golf Scramble set up to honor Halee Rathgeber

By Eric Garlick, Reporter/Meteorologist
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It’s been a little over 4 months since tragedy hit the Rathgeber Family, but friends and family are making sure that Halee’s name and memory will live on.

Halee was in her second year of nursing school at USI when she was killed. So, Friends and family found it fitting to honor Halee with a Scholarship for a first-year nursing student at USI, so they set up a memorial fund set up in her honor.

Halee’s coworkers at Texas Road house in Evansville Planned a golf outing on October 8 to make sure that money would be available every year.

Justin VanDorn Texas Road House told us, “The final money is going to cover all the final expenses and then everything else is going to go toward the memorial fund. Which is a scholarship fund for nursing students at University of Southern Indiana.”

There are still spots open for the golf scramble and hole sponsorships.

