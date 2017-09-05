Golf Scramble set up to honor Halee Rathgeber

It could be the beginning of new era for one historic downtown Owensboro building. The McAtee, Lyddane and Ray building was recently bought by a California investor who dished out millions of dollars. This building is more than one hundred years old, and it's one of the tallest buildings downtown. Currently, the new owner and managers are considering business options in both the basement, all the way up to the fourth floor. "This was a big sale - it shows you the value that d...More >>
It could be the beginning of new era for one historic downtown Owensboro building. The McAtee, Lyddane and Ray building was recently bought by a California investor who dished out millions of dollars. This building is more than one hundred years old, and it's one of the tallest buildings downtown. Currently, the new owner and managers are considering business options in both the basement, all the way up to the fourth floor. "This was a big sale - it shows you the value that d...More >>
Thousands of people have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey, and so have thousands of pets. Overcrowding in shelters is putting the lives of some of these dogs at risk.More >>
Thousands of people have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey, and so have thousands of pets. Overcrowding in shelters is putting the lives of some of these dogs at risk.More >>
800,000 people are a part of DACA, 10,000 in Indiana, according to the Indiana Latino Institute. And 3,062 people in Kentucky, according the Kentucky Democrats.More >>
800,000 people are a part of DACA, 10,000 in Indiana, according to the Indiana Latino Institute. And 3,062 people in Kentucky, according the Kentucky Democrats.More >>
Tropicana Evansville's new land-based casino and entertainment facility has a grand opening date.More >>
Tropicana Evansville's new land-based casino and entertainment facility has a grand opening date.More >>
It’s been a little over 4 months since tragedy hit the Rathgeber Family, but friends and family are making sure that Halee’s name and memory will live on. Halee was in her second year of nursing school at USI when she was killed. So, Friends and family found it fitting to honor Halee with a Scholarship for a first-year nursing student at USI, so they set up a memorial Fund set up in her honor.More >>
It’s been a little over 4 months since tragedy hit the Rathgeber Family, but friends and family are making sure that Halee’s name and memory will live on. Halee was in her second year of nursing school at USI when she was killed. So, Friends and family found it fitting to honor Halee with a Scholarship for a first-year nursing student at USI, so they set up a memorial Fund set up in her honor.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.More >>
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.More >>
While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.More >>
While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.More >>