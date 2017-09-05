New opioid addiction clinic opening on Evansville's East side Monday

A new opioid treatment clinic is coming to Evansville.

The addiction clinic is based in Danville, Kentucky. This will be the group's first location in Indiana and their 20th overall.

The center on East Virginia Street will open its doors Monday.

SelfRefind is an outpatient addiction clinic. When you take a look at the newest numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health, you can see why opioid addiction has reached crisis mode.

State health officials say emergency room visits from non-fatal drug overdoses are up 60% over the last five-years. We are told that increase is happening here in Evansville as well.

Dr. Peter Stevenson works in the emergency room at Deaconess Hospital. He says he has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people brought to the E.R. for opioid overdoses. He tells us that Evansville needs a center like this.

"If you look at it. If you look at who becomes addicted, it's most commonly patients who have had a real medical issue get on a narcotic for good legitimate reasons, but then due to the nature of the drug or the nature of the person or their personality they then get addicted to the drug," says Dr. Stevenson.

Dr. Stevenson tells us he has seen some people come in to the Emergency Room needing Narcan four to five times. He says the hospitals do provide support, but another service will help. He says many addicts really do want help because the addiction is so difficult to overcome.

"Really difficult. It's very addictive opioids. They really want to try their best lots of these patients and have been down the road of rehab and rehabilitation and just not getting well. It just kind of shows you the power of the drug and also the personality of the abuser," says Dr. Stevenson.

Dr. Stevenson says there is a new opioid that just hit the community. He tells us it takes more than the usual dose of Narcan to treat an overdose with this strand.

He says one person has already died from this new drug.

