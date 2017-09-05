Student leaders recognized during annual event at Old National Events Plaza

A new opioid treatment clinic is coming to Evansville. The addiction clinic is based in Danville, Kentucky. This will be the group's first location in Indiana and their 20th overall. The center on East Virginia Street will open its doors Monday.More >>
Tropicana Evansville's new land-based casino and entertainment facility has a grand opening date.More >>
Hundreds gathered at the Old National Events Plaza on Tuesday for the 2017 "Tomorrow's Work Force Luncheon."More >>
A teenager was arrested after Owensboro police say he shot another teen.More >>
The McCurdy building in downtown Evansville is one step closer to completion.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues its westward move in the Atlantic, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
