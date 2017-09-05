Student leaders recognized during annual event at Old National Events Plaza

Hundreds gathered at the Old National Events Plaza on Tuesday for the 2017 "Tomorrow's Work Force Luncheon."

The program, which was started in 2001 by the Evansville Catholic High Schools, honors high school seniors from Mater Dei and Memorial. The event recognizes student leaders for their work and initiative as active scholars and community volunteers.

We are told more than 400 people showed up for the event.

Former Indiana Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels was the keynote speaker. He says a diverse education system is important.

"Because children are different, we have tried in Indiana to be national leaders in making a possible choice for low income people, and at those schools we hope not only be rigorous in academics but a good sense of history, I feel these two schools are models in that respect," explained Daniels.

The event has raised more than $1.5 million since it started.

