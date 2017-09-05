McCurdy building a step closer to completion after Tuesday meeting

The McCurdy building in downtown Evansville is one step closer to completion.

That's after the owner met with the Area Planning Commission on Tuesday to go over more plans. The owner of the McCurdy says the meeting was another formality to touch base with the city and move forward on the next steps in the renovation process.

On the agenda, offices for the 2nd floor. Owner Ben Kunkel tells us, that floor currently has people living in units and working out of some office spaces, but he says he plans to offer more offices.

Kunkel says the main items are to finish striping the parking lot, which he says may even be complete Tuesday. He says the ground floor will have a gym and a few other attractions.

"Certainly, there's a lot of food and restaurants and things that are interested in the rest of the space," explained Kunkel. "There will be a coffee shop, doughnuts, some other restaurants are interested in the space as well."

Kunkel says they are still working on renovating the 8th floor. He says that will be called the Rose ballroom, reserved for special events like weddings.

He expects that floor to be complete by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.