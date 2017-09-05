Final phase of Fix for 41 project underway

Construction continues to cause backups along Highway 41, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the Fix for 41 project.

Crews still have traffic pushed over to one lane so that they can mill the road down and put the final coat of blacktop down.

We spoke with INDOT officials Tuesday. They told us the project is still on schedule and should be done sometime in November.

They also said the project is on budget and they haven't run into any problems.

Crews will continue to be out during the day and will have traffic shifted down to one lane in order to keep work going.

Plan accordingly if you have to make a trip along Highway 41 between now and November.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.