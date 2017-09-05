PREVIEW: Schaumburg & Otters open FLDS at Bosse Field

The Schaumburg Boomers and Evansville Otters will open the 2017 Frontier League Division Series at Bosse Field on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday's FLDS opener marks the first postseason meeting between Schaumburg and Evansville. Evansville (52-44) is 6-2 all-time in the FLDS, which includes a five series winning streak that began with a 2-1 FLDS win over the River City Rascals in 2000.

2017 is the 10th time Evansville has advanced to postseason play. The Otters won the franchise’s second Frontier League championship last season after beating the Joliet Slammers in the FLDS 3-1 and River City 3-2 in the FLCS. Evansville's first league title came in 2006 when the Otters beat the Chillicothe Paints.

Since joining the league in 2012, the Boomers have won the Frontier League title twice (2013 and 2014). Schaumburg (66-30) took the regular season series from Evansville this season by winning all six games played between the two teams.

The Boomers finished the regular season winning eight of 10 to claim the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Game 2 of the series will be Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in Evansville before the best-of-five series shifts north to Schaumburg for Games 3-5. Games 3 (Friday) and 4 (Saturday) in Schaumburg will start at 6:35 p.m. while a potential Game 5 (Sunday) will begin at 5:05 p.m.

Evansville hit just .205 in the six games against the Boomers but Josh Allen performed well individually, hitting .308 against the East Division champions. The Otters also had trouble pitching, posting a 5.61 ERA as a team.

Against the Otters, Schaumburg hit .279 in the regular season. Josh Gardiner hit .400 against Evansvill while Boomers pitching posted a 2.33 ERA.

Luc Rennie will get the start in Game 1 for the Otters. Rennie had a stellar regular season as he only allowed more than three earned runs twice in 12 starts-- with one of those starts against Schaumburg.

Rennie has not given up an earned run in his last two starts and he only gave up 71 hits in 77 innings this season.

The Boomers will start Lars Ligouri on the mound. Ligouri made 17 starts in the regular season but did not pitch against Evansville. Ligouri posted 82 strikeouts while walking 31 batters this year. The left hander has given up two earned runs in his last 18 innings of work.

Home FLDS game will be streamed live on Otters Digital Network and every game will be broadcast live on WUEV. Lucas Corley (play-by-play), Bill McKeon (analysis) and Preston Leinenbach will handle radio duties.

Tickets for FLDS games on Sept. 5-6 at Bosse Field are available

