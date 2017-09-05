Tropicana Evansville to announce grand opening date for new land - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tropicana Evansville to announce grand opening date for new land-based facility

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Tropicana Evansville plans to announce a grand opening date of their new land-based casino and entertainment facility.

The announcement will be made at 5 p.m. today at the main entrance of the new casino by General Manager John Chaszar.

