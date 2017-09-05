Tropicana Evansville announce grand opening date for new land-ba - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tropicana Evansville announce grand opening date for new land-based facility

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Tropicana Evansville's new land-based casino and entertainment facility has a grand opening date.

The new facility will officially open at 10 a.m. on October 20, 2017.

The announcement was made Tuesday by General Manager John Chaszar.

