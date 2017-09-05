Mayse Farms preps corn maze opening

Preparations are underway at Mayse Farms for their giant corn maze.

Officials are opening the maze on September 16 for the maze's 15th year.

Kids and families can take hay rides, pick their own pumpkin, work their way through the maze, and lots of other fun activities.

New this year, officials say they're doing an inflatable ball toss and dart game for families to try out too.

Owner Paul Mayse says he can't wait to provide the family fun.

"It's one of our favorite times of the year and you have a lot of families out here," he said. "It's a family thing and people can kinda get away from the hustle and bustle of the city life and come out to the country and enjoy a day out here on the farm."

Tickets for the farm cost $9.

Opening day will be military appreciation. Veterans and their families can get in for $5 that day.

