Police: Evansville man found passed out behind the wheel arrested

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth Green (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Kenneth Green (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail police say they found him passed out behind the wheel of a car.

Officers were flagged down by a man near the intersection of Southeast Second and Walnut just after midnight Monday. They say the driver and a woman in the backseat were unconscious. 

Police say they found a handgun and synthetic marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Green, is facing numerous charges, including possession of a weapon by a felon and dealing in synthetic marijuana.

