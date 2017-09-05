Police: Evansville man found passed out behind the wheel arrested

An Evansville man is in jail police say they found him passed out behind the wheel of a car.

Officers were flagged down by a man near the intersection of Southeast Second and Walnut just after midnight Monday. They say the driver and a woman in the backseat were unconscious.

Police say they found a handgun and synthetic marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Green, is facing numerous charges, including possession of a weapon by a felon and dealing in synthetic marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.