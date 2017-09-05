Mayor appointments new Mesker Park Zoo director

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has a new executive director.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Tuesday the appointment of Erik Beck.

Beck has been the interim zoo director since June when longtime director Amos Morris resigned from the position.

Beck began his career at Mesker in 1995 as a zookeeper before transitioning to an animal curator responsible for all aspects of animal husbandry and care and the supervision of 18 zookeepers.

In 2008, Beck was also named interim zoo director, prior to Morris' appointed, while overseeing the grand opening of Amazonia and the new zoo entry complex and gift shop.

Beck had been director of operations at Mesker for the past seven years responsible for preparing and overseeing a $4.8 million annual operating budget and day-to-day operations at the zoo, including visitor services, maintenance and the horticultural departments.

Most recently, he was the project manager and was involved in fundraising for the new Engelbrecht Carousel.

Beck is a 1989 graduate of Reitz Memorial High School and a 1994 graduate of the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

