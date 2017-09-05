Third candidate running for Gibson County Sheriff

A third candidate has announced a run for Gibson County Sheriff.

Tim Speedy now joins Mike Hurt and Bruce Vanoven as Republican candidate in the May 2018 primary.

Speedy is the Lieutenant/ Fire Investigator for the Princeton Fire Territory, Special Deputy/Part-time Deputy with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, and School Resource Officer with the South Gibson School Corporation.

“It is my turn to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” said Speedy.

