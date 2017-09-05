New addiction treatment center opening in Evansville

A new addiction treatment center is set to open in Evansville.

SelfRefind has announced the expansion of its integrated care recovery services with the launch of the company's 20th clinic and first in Indiana.

The company's center in Evansville, located at 4847 East Virginia Avenue, will start seeing patients toward the end of September, and is the first of several locations planned for Indiana over the next two years.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, emergency room visits due to non-fatal drug overdoses have risen by 60 percent over a 5-year period and in 2014 alone more than 1,100 people died from drug poisoning.

SelfRefind is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (812) 491-6000.

The Evansville location will also have several job openings.

The Evansville location will also have several job openings.

