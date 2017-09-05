New addiction treatment center opening in Evansville

A third candidate has announced a run for Gibson County Sheriff. Tim Speedy now joins Mike Hurt and Bruce Vanoven as Republican candidate in the May 2018 primary.More >>
A new addiction treatment center is set to open in Evansville.More >>
State police are investigating a robbery at a Hopkins County convenience store.More >>
Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after an incident at an east side Evansville convenience store.More >>
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to check out a call about someone who had been stabbed and was lying in the front yard of a home in the 1800 block of Crestview Drive.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
