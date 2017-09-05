KSP investigating robbery at Hopkins Co. convenience store

State police are investigating a robbery at a Hopkins County convenience store.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the Ideal Mart in the 200 block of Veterans Lane in Hanson.

According to Kentucky State Police, around 12:30 a.m. a man went into the store and told the clerk he needed to charge his cell phone.

After charging his phone for about two hours, troopers say the suspect bought a soft drink. As the clerk opened the cash register to give the suspect change, the suspect quickly reached over the counter grabbing money from the open register.

The suspect then handed the clerk a note stating that if he did not give him cash and cigarettes, he would kill the clerk.

Troopers say there was a struggle between the clerk and the suspect at that point, but the suspect was able to run out of the store with the cash.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

