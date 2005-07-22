Protecting Yourself Against The Heat

Web Producer: Jason Bailey
Although summertime is usually when we relax and have fun, the recent spike in temperatures calls for preventative measures to keep you safe.
Temperatures have been creeping up, so the risk of heat related illness, heat stroke or worse has also increased.
The best advice is to stay in the shade or indoors where there is air conditioning.
Doctor Glenn Milos suggests that going out on those hotter days requires more responsibility and thinking ahead before actually getting out in the sun.
"Drink lots of water, Powerade, Gatorade, and try to avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages," says Milos.
But those taking medication need to be even more cautious, especially if they're under age four and over 65.
Cardiac medications like beta-blockers or calcium channel-blockers, anti-psychotics even common allergy medications and antihistamines like benedryl, can decrease the body's ability to cool itself and can lead to extreme dehydration, literally in minutes.
Doctor Milos says it's important to watch out for the warning signs.
"Developing a headache, vomiting, abdominal pain these are just a few examples," says Milos.
Examples that this weekend should be an alert to head inside.
Milos adds, "And push more fluids, be attentive, and if things don't improve, seek medical attention."
If you're concerned about how your medications might react to hot weather, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
