Report: Man pulled knife on Evansville convenience store clerk

Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after an incident at an east side Evansville convenience store.

Dispatch says crews were sent to the Huck's at Green River and Lynch around 2:30 on a 'disorderly conduct' call.

We're waiting to hear back from police on exactly what happened inside the Huck's store, but, according to the police report, a man pulled a knife on the store clerk and then ran off.

EPD: Man arrested this morning after he pulls knife on the Huck's clerk and runs.. pic.twitter.com/1EjWgVLeEf — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) September 5, 2017

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to try and find the suspect. Our crew was there on the scene when he was caught in the woods and placed in handcuffs.

According to police reports, the suspect arrested by police is 22-year-old Iban Velazquez. Right now, he's facing a resisting law enforcement charge but we're told that charge could change.

The scene is now clear and the store is still open for business.

Huck's employee: "everyone is doing ok" pic.twitter.com/yfXXjaPIIP — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) September 5, 2017

