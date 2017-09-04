Friends gather to reflect, look back on life of man killed in Daviess Co. accident

We are learning more tonight about 21-year-old Cody Glover, who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Daviess County.

First responders jumped in the lake to save two men after the Porsche they were riding in flipped in the water.

[PREVIOUS: Coroner confirms identity, cause of death of passenger in Sunday's Daviess Co. accident]

About of dozen of Glover's friends were at the scene of the crash on Monday. He was passenger in the car.

They tell me the two had left a party. Now, they're preparing for his funeral.

One day after the death of 21-year-old Glover, dozens of friends gathered in grief on the grounds where he lost his life.

Glover was a passenger in Porsche driven by an 18-year-old Robert Garner. Investigators say the two were riding west on 60, blowing through the 231 intersection.

Authorities say the car went about 100 yards before stopping upside down in this body of water.

Garner, who we're told was behind the wheel, refused treatment on scene. Glover was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The coroner tells us his cause of death was drowning.

Friends of Glover describe him as passionate, hard working, dedicated to anything he wanted, who loved spending time in the gym.

With arms wrapped around one another, his friends are relying on each other for strength. As they reflect and remember.

A toxicology report is pending on that 18-year-old driver. Investigators believe both speed and alcohol are factors.

