Friends gather to reflect, look back on life of man killed in Daviess Co. accident

We are learning more tonight about 21-year-old Cody Glover, who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Daviess County.More >>
Hundreds of people pulled out their lawn chairs and hit downtown Princeton on Monday for the Labor Day Parade.More >>
A Tri-State man just successfully finished something only one-in-four people who tries, ever completes: The Appalachian trail. You may remember, we talked to Bourne just a few months ago while he was in the middle of his 2,000+ mile hike. Now, he's finished, he's back and family and friends are celebrating. "I got cold chills clay, I got cold chills. I am so proud of you," says friend, Jeff Miller. "I told him I can't believe you're really here," say...More >>
The new restaurant will be located at 112 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in downtown Evansville.More >>
After reaching out to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, they decided to help clean up Houston by putting together cleaning kit buckets.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma is a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.More >>
