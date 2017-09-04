Community out in full for Labor Day Parade in Princeton

Hundreds of people pulled out their lawn chairs and hit downtown Princeton on Monday for the Labor Day Parade.

The parade is a culmination of a years of work.

Organizers say they meet once a month and four times in August to make the celebration run. The Labor Day association says says this celebration is for everybody who works for a living in this country and that they are extremely proud of the American work force.

Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt says this is a great day to bring the community together..

"This day is for the people of Princeton, and the workers especially I mean these guys, we have a ton of people who work all year long that dedicate themselves to livelihood they get very little credit and this is a wonderful day for them to come out here and celebrate," Mayor Schmitt explained.

Next year's Labor Day celebration will be in Petersburg or Boonville.

