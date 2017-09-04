Community out in full for Labor Day Parade in Princeton - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Community out in full for Labor Day Parade in Princeton

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Hundreds of people pulled out their lawn chairs and hit downtown Princeton on Monday for the Labor Day Parade.

The parade is a culmination of a years of work.

Organizers say they meet once a month and four times in August to make the celebration run. The Labor Day association says says this celebration is for everybody who works for a living in this country and that they are extremely proud of the American work force.

Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt says this is a great day to bring the community together..

"This day is for the people of Princeton, and the workers especially I mean these guys, we have a ton of people who work all year long that dedicate themselves to livelihood they get very little credit and this is a wonderful day for them to come out here and celebrate," Mayor Schmitt explained.

Next year's Labor Day celebration will be in Petersburg or Boonville.

