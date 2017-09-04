Azzip Pizza TDL Player of the Week nominees

Another week of football is in the books and it is now time to announce the week's Azzip Player of the Week Nominees.

From Gibson Southern we have wide receiver, running back Ben Butler who had 5 touchdowns with 148 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards to help lead his Titans to a 65-14 victory over North Posey.

From Memorial, quarterback Michael Lindauer, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 104 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 41-13 win over North.

Out of Central, Running back Tor' Jon Evans, who had 195 yards and one touchdown as the Bears topped Bosse 48-0. Friday's performance gives Evans a total of 880 yards rushing in his first three games of the season.

And from Southridge, running back Tucker Schank had 121 yards, four touchdowns and one interception as Southridge got the win over Forest Park 47-7.

