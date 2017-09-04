Mt. Vernon man walks the entire Appalachian Trail

Hundreds of people pulled out their lawn chairs and hit downtown Princeton on Monday for the Labor Day Parade.More >>
A Tri-State man just successfully finished something only one-in-four people who tries, ever completes: The Appalachian trail. You may remember, we talked to Bourne just a few months ago while he was in the middle of his 2,000+ mile hike. Now, he's finished, he's back and family and friends are celebrating. "I got cold chills clay, I got cold chills. I am so proud of you," says friend, Jeff Miller. "I told him I can't believe you're really here," say...More >>
The new restaurant will be located at 112 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in downtown Evansville.More >>
After reaching out to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, they decided to help clean up Houston by putting together cleaning kit buckets.More >>
A teenager was arrested after Owensboro police say he shot another teen.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
The maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma have increased from 130 mph to 140 mph as the Category 4 hurricane continues west towards the Leeward Islands.More >>
