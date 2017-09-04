Mt. Vernon man walks the entire Appalachian Trail

A Tri-State man just successfully finished something only one-in-four people who tries, ever completes: The Appalachian trail.

You may remember, we talked to Bourne just a few months ago while he was in the middle of his 2,000+ mile hike. Now, he's finished, he's back and family and friends are celebrating.

"I got cold chills clay, I got cold chills. I am so proud of you," says friend, Jeff Miller.

"I told him I can't believe you're really here," says wife, Brenda Bourne.

Clay Bourne is not someone you would have called a hiker. Not before this, at least. The Mount Vernon man tells us, he had only read about hiking before taking off on the biggest adventure of his life.

"I really didn't think he'd go," says Brenda, "and then whenever he did retire and he starting buying things, I kind of knew it was real."

The plan? To start off in Springer Mountain, Georgia, and hike the 2,189 mile Appalachian trail to Maine.

As Bourne's family will tell you, all of his planning couldn't prepare them for the other things he would see on the trails.

"I didn't know what was out there other than the bears and the bobcats and the weather. And I was scared... and I was worried that he wouldn't come home," says Brenda.

"I saw the pictures of the bears or the rattlesnakes and I was like oh dad, get away from that, why are you walking towards that," says daughter, Kendyl Bourne.

But it's those pictures that brought Bourne's family and the town of Mount Vernon along for the ride. Bourne kept a log of his adventures, sending updates through email and Facebook posts.

"Following him, he's taken us mile to mile with his pictures and he's seen some beautiful things. Mountains, valleys, we've seen rattlesnakes, bear. Following him has just been amazing," says Miller.

Bourne tells us, one of his favorite parts, was his hike over Mount Washington.

"Even though it rained on me three times and hailed on me once on my descent, it was still some of the most beautiful things I had ever seen in my life," says Bourne.

He had lots of support back home, pushing him along.

"My wife, she helped me so much," says Bourne. "She drives twelve, thirteen hours on the weekends. She works and she would drive and bring me supplies and it was pretty cool"

Plus, he had hundreds more of his family and friends, wearing their team Bourne t-shirts, cheering him on.

On Sunday, August 27, he made the final summit to the top of Mount Katahdin, in Maine.

"He sent me a text. He said, mama, I'm coming home and literally just started crying. I woke my daughter up and said, daddy's coming home. It was awesome," says Brenda.

"I thought over and over again if I could just get off the plane and have my grand-kids give me a big hug," says Bourne.

A satisfying journey that stretched from March to September, ended exactly as Bourne wanted, with a warm welcome home.

Clay says this experience was really the first hike he'd ever been on. He ended up losing 70 pounds by the time he had finished. For those interested in making the journey one day, he says you just have to get a plan and do a whole lot of homework.

