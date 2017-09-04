Series schedule for Evansville-Schaumburg FLDS set

The Frontier League Division Series schedule between the Evansville Otters and Schaumburg Boomers has been finalized with Game 1 set for Tuesday at Bosse Field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Game 2 of the series will be Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. before the best-of-five series shifts north to Schaumburg for Games 3-5. Games 3 and 4 in Schaumburg will start at 6:35 p.m. while a potential Game 5 will begin at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for games Tuesday and Wednesday at Bosse Field are on sale now at evansvilleotters.com or by calling 812-435-8686.

Single game tickets start at $5 for general admission seats. Single game premium field box seats are $10 while VIP seats are $12.

New this postseason, fans can buy a playoff pass for $10 that will be good for any home playoff game at Bosse Field—including potential Frontier League Championship Series games if the Otters advance.

Group tickets are also available for postseason games. Groups that buy 10-50 general admission tickets will receive a discount, with each ticket costing just $4 and 51 or more tickets purchased will be only $3.

Early arriving fans at Wednesday’s FLDS Game 2 will receive a rally towel.

This is the first postseason meeting between Schaumburg and Evansville.

2017 is the 10th time Evansville has advanced to postseason play. The Otters won the franchise’s second Frontier League championship last season after beating Joliet in the FLDS 3-1 and River City in the FLCS 3-2.

Evansville is 6-2 all-time in the FLDS, which includes a five series winning streak that began with a 2-1 FLDS win over the Rascals in 2000.

Since joining the league in 2012, the Boomers have won the Frontier League title twice (2013 and 2014).

Schaumburg took the regular season series from Evansville this season by winning all six games played between the two teams.

Home FLDS game will be streamed live on Otters Digital Network and every game will be broadcast live on WUEV. Lucas Corley (play-by-play), Bill McKeon (analysis) and Preston Leinenbach will handle radio duties.

Tickets for FLDS games on Sept. 5-6 at Bosse Field are available by going to evansvilleotters.com or calling 812-435-8686.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations