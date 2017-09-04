'Rooftop' restaurant coming to Evansville; hopefully for October opening

The new restaurant will be located at 112 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in downtown Evansville.More >>
After reaching out to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, they decided to help clean up Houston by putting together cleaning kit buckets.More >>
A teenager was arrested after Owensboro police say he shot another teen.More >>
The Daviess County Coroner has confirmed the identity and cause of death for the passenger killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday.More >>
An Evansville man is recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
