'Rooftop' restaurant coming to Evansville; hopefully for October opening

The new restaurant will be located at 112 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in downtown Evansville.

The owner says it will be called the Rooftop, because the restaurant will have rooftop seating that will hold about 40 people. In addition to that, there will be an oversize patio area, and more room for guests to sit inside.

There will also be separate dining rooms for people to reserve for meetings, plus a bar.

Hours haven't been decided yet, but the Rooftop will serve breakfast lunch and dinner each day. Owners say there is still a little bit of work to do before the restaurant opens, but it should be around the second week of October.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.