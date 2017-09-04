Hillside UMC to help clean up Houston with cleaning kits

Youth leaders at Hillside United Methodist Church (UMC) in Princeton wanted to bring the community together to help those in need after Hurricane Harvey.

After reaching out to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, they decided to help clean up Houston by putting together cleaning kit buckets.

"We're called, as Christians, to be the hands and feet and again this just seems like something we can do as minute as it might be the little bucket really goes a long way," said Youth volunteer, Drew Robbins.

Someone donated 60 buckets and they have started collecting cleaning products like new sponges and detergents. Youth Coordinator, Justin Dyehouse, explained they started getting the word out earlier this week and have already had a big response.

"What started out as a small idea for our youth group to come together is kind of neat to see how it's grown and how individuals and people in the community really want to help," said Dyehouse.

Dyehouse said their efforts have been multiplied by other churches, cub scout groups, and community members.

Youth group member, Jacob Robbins, explained he wants these kits to help the children in Texas.

"I think of the life I have and how would I be effected by that and so I think of all those kids down there who've been effected by that and their lives just completely change because of it and so I want kids like them to be able to live a normal life again," said Robbins.

Hillside's youth group will be putting them together on September 17th and will be taking donations until then. From there, they will be taken to Chicago for UMCOF to inspect then arrive in Texas two days later.

If you are interested in donating please contact Justin Dyehouse at 812-215-0193.

