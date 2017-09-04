Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident in Warrick Co.

An Evansville man is recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday.

It happened after 11 a.m. Monday in Warrick County near Tennyson. Authorities say the man was traveling with a group of motorcyclists heading north on State Road 161 when the man lost control rounding a corner.

He went into a ditch and flipped. He was then transported to an Evansville hospital by ambulance.

Authorities say the man suffered injuries to his lower legs and chest. He was wearing a helmet and authorities say speed was a factor in the crash.

