Zaxby's opens Newburgh location

A new restaurant in Newburgh is now open and ready to serve its customers.

Zaxby's opened its doors for the first time Monday and we were there as the first customers placed their order.

The first 100 people received "Zaxby's Deck of Deals," which gives customers a different food item once a week for the next 52 weeks.

The new location has more than 50 employees.

