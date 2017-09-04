Fetta Specialty unveils new Kentucky Legend Hot Brown pizza

Fetta Specialty Pizza and Spirits added a new one of kind pizza to its menu this weekend.

Already known for making mashed potatoes and pizza a favorite,

the restaurant now offers a pie you've probably not had anywhere else: a hot brown pizza.

We stopped by the 4th-anniversary party for the popular pizza stop on Owensboro's riverfront Saturday night and learned the story behind the pizza that had people lined up outside the door.

A few months back, representatives with Kentucky Legend sat down with Fetta owner Tim Turner and talked about starting a new partnership.

They wanted Fetta to create a pizza with their name and they would provide the ingredients for it.

Turner said that's when the idea just popped into his head, the Kentucky Legend Hot Brown.

It was inspired by the hot brown sandwich and is offered every day. You can buy the whole pizza or just get it by the slice.

