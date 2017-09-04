Evansville HydroFest organizers 'thrilled with race fan response'

Organizers of Evansville HydroFest are still working to gather attendance numbers, but they say they are thrilled with fan response.

We're told fans came from all across the country, and even Canada, to watch the races this weekend in Evansville.

Organizers say they heard from several fans and race crews who complimented the Evansville riverfront.

Race Director, Randy Lientz, says safety was the main focus, and there were no major issues.

There were delays Friday because of the rain. Plus, higher river level did cause a few problems, but volunteers helped keep river clear of debris.

Lients says the event took lots of hard works from several volunteers. He says they will be meeting soon to see what worked and what didn’t.

HydroFest is still not officially scheduled for next year, but organizers say they do intend to make it a yearly event.

