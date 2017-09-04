Zesto serves up ice cream covered in Grippos

That's so Evansville.

Zesto on Franklin Street has added a new menu item.

You can now get an ice cream cone covered in crushed Bar-B-Q Grippos.

It's called the BBQ Zippos Cone.

That's right. Two Evansville staples, Zesto ice cream and Grippos, at once.

All it needs now is nice, cold, Ski to wash it down with.

Zesto is closed for Labor Day, but will be back to normal hours on Tuesday.

