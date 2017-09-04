Fire destroys century old building on West Salem, IL square

The state fire marshal will be heading to West Salem, Illinois, to investigate the cause of a massive fire.

It broke out after 5:00 a.m. Sunday at the old Goldsmith Home Furniture Company on the village square.

The fire chief tells us a neighbor could see the glow of the flames and called 911.

He says crews were on scene for 11 hours. No one was hurt.

The department had help from Bone Gap, Albion, and Olney.

The fire chief and the police chief say the building had no utilities, and was being cleaned out for demolition in a few weeks.

We're told the building was likely built in the early 1900's.

The fire chief says it may be difficult to determine what started the fire because of the extensive damage.

He says the state fire marshal will likely be in town Tuesday.

