2 men arrested after going 105 m.p.h on I-69

Two Indianapolis men are in jail on drug and weapons related charges.

Troopers were patrolling I-69 near State Road 58 around 7:30 p.m. when they say they saw a truck traveling south at 105 miles per hour.

We're told they stopped the truck near the 75-mile marker.

Officials say while speaking with the driver, 32-year-old Corey Carter, and the passenger, 31-year-old Keith Williams, they could smell burnt marijuana.

When they searched the truck, they say they found marijuana and a loaded handgun within reach of Williams.

Troopers say both items belonged to Williams. However, we're told Williams does not have a valid permit to possess the gun.

Officials told us Williams was wanted on an active arrest warrant through Marion County for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Carter and Williams were both placed into custody and transported to the Daviess County Jail.

Carter was jailed on reckless driving charges for his speed as well as maintaining a common nuisance.

Williams was jailed for possessing marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, having a handgun without a valid permit, and on an arrest warrant through Marion County.

