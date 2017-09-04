USI Men's Soccer Earns Win Over Union

The University of Southern Indiana men's soccer team scored early and often in a 4-2 victory over Union University Sunday afternoon in Jackson, Tennessee. The Screaming Eagles start a season 2-0, while Union falls to 0-2 to start the year.

USI got the early lead, 1-0, with a little help from Union on an own-goal at 6:21. The Eagles quickly extended the lead on their own with a tally by freshman defender Justin Raines (Bartlett, Tennessee), his second goal of the season. Raines was assisted on the play by freshman midfielder Tyler Paradis (Fishers, Indiana) and sophomore defender Drew Albert (Eureka, Missouri).



USI sophomore midfielder Sean Rickey (Columbia, Illinois) knocked in the third goal of the half and his first of the season off a pass from sophomore midfielder Adam Newman (Marion, Illinois) at 27:40. Union would score with 1:29 left in the half for a 3-1 USI lead at intermission.



In the second half, USI sealed the victory when sophomore defender Justin Brooks (Fishers, Indiana) increased the Eagles' lead to 4-1 at the 71:42. Brooks scored the breakaway goal off the long pass and second assist of the game by Albert.



Union tried to get back into the match, closing the gap to 4-2 with a penalty kick goal at 80:12. The 4-2 margin was a close as the match would be the rest of the way as the Eagles closed out their second win of the year.



Between the posts, senior goalkeeper Adam Zehme (Orland Park, Illinois) posted his second win of the year. Zehme allowed one goal and made a pair of saves in 82 minutes of action. Freshman goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) finished the match between the posts, allowing one goal and making a save.



The Eagles continue their four match road swing Friday when they open the 2017 Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Follow the live coverage, including live stats and video, on GoUSIEagles.com.



USI returns to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field September 22 when it hosts the University of Indianapolis for a 7:30 p.m. Great Lakes Valley Conference match.

