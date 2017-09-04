USI Men's Soccer Earns Win Over Union

Troopers were patrolling I-69 near State Road 58 around 7:30 p.m. when they say they say a truck traveling south at 105 miles per hour.More >>
Troopers were patrolling I-69 near State Road 58 around 7:30 p.m. when they say they say a truck traveling south at 105 miles per hour.More >>
We're told a boat that suddenly caught fire after the people aboard tried to start it.More >>
We're told a boat that suddenly caught fire after the people aboard tried to start it.More >>
For about two years Patrick Colbert and his fiance' Jessica have lived in their O'Hara Drive home in Evansville, and for the most part they say it's a pretty quiet neighborhood. Until Labor Day weekend when, someone vandalized their property.More >>
For about two years Patrick Colbert and his fiance' Jessica have lived in their O'Hara Drive home in Evansville, and for the most part they say it's a pretty quiet neighborhood. Until Labor Day weekend when, someone vandalized their property.More >>
Clean up in Harvey continues, and local first-responders are helping.More >>
Clean up in Harvey continues, and local first-responders are helping.More >>
It all started with a call for help on Facebook last week. Henderson local, Josh Littrell, says he wanted to help the people in Houston but had no idea where to start.More >>
It all started with a call for help on Facebook last week. Henderson local, Josh Littrell, says he wanted to help the people in Houston but had no idea where to start.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>