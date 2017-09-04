Aces Women's Soccer Falls to WKU

The University of Evansville women's soccer team dropped a non-conference road match to Western Kentucky, 4-1, on Sunday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Despite no goals being scored in the opening 30 minutes, there was plenty of activity as both teams combined for eight shots.

The Hilltoppers got on the board in the 37th minutes that provided WKU a 1-0 lead heading into the half.

WKU added a second goal in the 58th minute as Chandler Backes scored her third goal of the season. Backes added another goal just nine minutes later to push the Hilltoppers lead to 3-0.

Following a fourth goal by WKU, the Aces got on the board with a goal by freshman Katie Schroeder, the first of her collegiate career, assisted by senior Montana Portenier and junior Sara Osinski.

Leading the Aces was Schroeder with three shots and a goal, while senior JBess Ruby and junior Molly Lear each recorded two shots.

The Hilltoppers fired 23 shots to the Aces' nine with WKU putting 12 on-goal to four for UE.

The Aces return home to Arad McCutchan Stadium for a pair of contests. UE opens the weekend against Miami (Ohio) at 5:30 p.m. on September 8 before taking on Morehead State at 1 p.m. on September 10.

