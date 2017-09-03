Vandalism strikes Evansville neighborhood on Labor Day weekend

For about two years, Patrick Colbert and his fiancé Jessica have lived in their O'Hara Drive home in Evansville, and for the most part, they say it's a pretty quiet neighborhood.

That changed Labor Day weekend when someone vandalized their property.

We're told tires were slashed and cables tampered with.

The family has contacted the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office who said they are increasing patrols in the area.

Colbert and his fiancé have ordered security cameras for their home.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.