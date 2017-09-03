Local clean-up efforts in TX continue

Clean up in Harvey continues, and local first responders are helping (WFIE)

Clean up in Harvey continues, and local first-responders are helping.

The McCutchanville Fire Department is heading to Texas Monday morning to continue Evansville FOP operations.

Evansville Police are getting ready to head back to Indiana after spending countless hours helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Now, the Mccutchanville Fire Department is getting ready to relieve Evansville Police officers in Texas.

We're told about 13 firefighters and a few nurses plan to head off to Spring, Texas around 10 a.m. and stay until Friday.

In their time there, they will continue helping other first responders whose homes were damaged.

It will take a while for those living in Texas to recover from the storms. Mccutchanville fire officials said they plan on going back in the future.

There is still time to donate. We're told they are in desperate need of cleaning supplies.

