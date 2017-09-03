HydroFest wraps up - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HydroFest wraps up

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Downtown Evansville was filled with the roar of hydroplanes this weekend, and on Sunday, competition wrapped up in American Power-Boat Association Championships.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly